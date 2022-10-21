Who Is The Mysterious Voice On Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight Rain?’

Taylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, Midnights is finally here. As Swifties are wont to do, fans are already picking apart the tracks. One of the tracks that have already proven to be buzzy is “Midnight Rain.”

On the album’s sixth track, Swift sings of the lingering effects of heartbreak, recalling the comfort that led to the demise of a relationship.

“He was sunshine I was midnight rain / He wanted it comfortable I wanted that pain / He wanted a bride, I was making my own name / Chasing that fame, he stayed the same / All of me changes like midnight,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Throughout the song, listeners hear a low voice, singing portions of the song’s chorus.

Fans have already taken to Twitter to guess who the person behind the voice could be.

“what’s that voice on midnight rain is it just modulated voice or is it someone else,” asked one Twitter user.

“Who is this singing on Midnight Rain?!? Is this just Taylor’s voice with effects?” asked another.

A source close to Taylor confirmed to Uproxx, “That is Taylor’s voice pitched down on Midnight Rain”

Check out “Midnight Rain” above.

Midnights is out now via Republic. Stream it here.