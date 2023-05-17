NewJeans has already splashed onto the scene with their massive single, “OMG.” Now, one of the K-Pop group’s members, Danielle, is stepping out on her own for the soundtrack of the massive The Little Mermaid live-action blockbuster.

While star Halle Bailey previously shared her take on the classic “Part Of Your World” song, Danielle’s version is also included as part of the Disney movie’s upcoming album. She will also reportedly dub the Korean version of the film in Bailey’s place.

Danielle appears in an accompanying music video, performing the cover in Korean. The video includes shots of the musician in a glittery blue sea-themed outfit and some footage from the film. Halfway through, the black backdrop behind her transforms into a world of beautiful colors — fitting with the hopeful, dreamy nature of the track.

“Danielle will take on the role of Ariel and showcase a new side of herself by dubbing and singing for [the film’s] original soundtrack,” Walt Disney Company Korea shared in a statement, according to Soompi.” We expect that Danielle, who is similar in age with and whose cheerful image resembles that of Ariel in the film, will bring out the charm of teenage girl Ariel who is bubbly and full of curiosity.”

The movie hits theaters on May 26.

Check out Danielle performing “Part Of Your World” for The Little Mermaid above.