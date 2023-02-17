Niall Horan has come a long way in the music industry since finding success in the boyband One Direction over ten years ago. However, the “Heaven” singer doesn’t mind taking a stroll down memory lane to where it all began for him. During his latest visit to The Late Late Show hosted by James Corden, the singer sang the praises of pop superstar Katy Perry for the career he has today.

With Perry’s partner, actor Orlando Bloom, also on set as a guest, host Corden replayed Horan’s rocky audition on the music competition show The X-Factor. Corden turns to Horan to ask, “Is that the moment that really changed your whole thing?”

To that, Horan confesses that the audition wasn’t going as planned. While the other judges were ready to end his dreams of being a music star then and there, it was Perry, who was also a judge at the time, using her voice to advocate for him, that allowed him to move forward in the competition. Horan said, “Katy kept me in the competition. If it wasn’t for her, I definitely would not be here, and she knows it.”

Bloom, Perry’s partner, was shocked to hear Horan’s confession, replying, “That is fantastic!”

Now as a judge on the upcoming season of The Voice, Horan might have the opportunity to pay it forward for another aspiring musician.

Watch the full video above.