Brandy And Monica Will Face Off In The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After a successful battle between 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, Verzuz has unveiled the contestants for their next battle. Bringing viewers a heavy dose of 2000s R&B, Brandy and Monica will go head-to-head in the next edition of the online music battle. The contest is a wish come true for fans as they’ve spent the last few months requesting a matchup between Brandy and Monica on the platform.

When asked about a possible battle between the two singers, Brandy revealed that it was her belief that Monica turned down the matchup. “I heard that she doesn’t wanna do it,” Brandy said. “The last thing I heard is she pretty much turned it down, she didn’t want to be a part of that, but I understand.” Thankfully, the R&B talents were able to work it out.

The battle between Brandy and Monica will serve as the first R&B battle since John Legend and Alicia Keys went head-to-head on Juneteenth. The upcoming battle is also the third edition of Verzuz to take place on Apple Music, in addition to Instagram, as Swizz Beatz and Timbaland inked a deal with the streaming platform to make the competitions more available to fans at a higher quality.

While most of their classic records live in 2000s section of R&B the two singers have remained fairly active over the past few years, with Brandy sharing her most recent album B7 arriving last month while Monica’s most recent album, Code Red arrived in 2015.

Tune in 8/6 at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST to watch Brandy and Monica’s battle.