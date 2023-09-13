NSYNC Reunited For The First Time In A Decade At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Millennials got their whole lives tonight thanks to the 2023 MTV VMAs, which saw the phenomenal 2000s-era boy band NSYNC reunite for the first time in over a decade. The fabulous fivesome were introduced by VMAs host Nicki Minaj to present Taylor Swift a Best Pop Award for her song “Anti-Hero.” Swift seemed just as shocked as anyone to be receiving the Moon Man from Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone — especially all at once. “I’m having trouble pivoting from this to this,” she joked, gesturing at the pop heroes then at her award.

That wasn’t the only thing she got from them, either. “Thank you for the friendship bracelets,” she continued, referencing the popular trend, which has seen fans and others trading the bracelets at her concerts. Even NFL player Travis Kelce tried to shoot his shot, putting his phone number on a bracelet that he never actually got to give her. That didn’t stop him from eventually getting another opportunity, leading to the two stars “hanging out.” Fellow singer Halsey also claimed to have made no fewer than 50 of the bracelets to share. It looks like this is a trend that’s going to keep growing.

