Nicki Minaj 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Music

Nicki Minaj Will Be On Double Duty At The 2023 VMAs Awards As Host And Featured Performer

It’s Barbie’s world if you’re still in doubt. As the 2023 VMAs return to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, on September 12, rapper Nicki Minaj will be on double duty for the evening. In August, organizers announced Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Stray Kids, Karol G, and more would grace the ceremony’s stage for the evening. However, there was one substantial pink omission: the head Barb herself. Today (September 8), that has changed.

On X (formerly Twitter), the event organizers revealed that the “Last Time I Saw You” rapper would not only be performing for the crowd mixed with music professionals and fans, but in addition to that, she would serve as the evening’s host.

“BAAAAAARBZ @NICKIMINAJ IS PERFORMING AT THE 2023 #VMAs, AND she’s our emcee for the night!! Watch her LIVE ~ TUESDAY at 8p on @MTV [pink bow emoji],” read the post.

Minaj is up for several awards at the 2023 VMAs, including Video Of The Year (“Super Freaky Girl”), Artist Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop (“Super Freaky Girl”), Best R&B (Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”), and Best Visual Effects (“Super Freaky Girl” – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi).

Last year, Minaj also performed a mashup of her biggest hits. She was also bestowed the coveted Vanguard Award, the highest honor from the event.

The 2023 MTV VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV. To watch, tune in via MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+. Find more information here.

