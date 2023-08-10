Taylor Swift and Halsey have always been supportive of one another. When the “Anti-Hero” star spoke up about her manager Scooter Braun’s “incessant, manipulative bullying,” Halsey defended her. When Halsey shared their experimental 2021 LP If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Swift said she was “blown away” by their artistry.

In an Instagram Story, Halsey shared a photo of bracelets they made for The Eras Tour with the caption: “20 down 30 to go.” They also tweeted about the Los Angeles concert that occurred Wednesday (August 9), writing, “I literally cried hysterically during tolerate it and then rep set started and I was like oh she did this on purpose cause now I gotta wipe my face it’s bad b*tch hours.”

Halsey reveals that they made 50 bracelets to hand out to fans at the #ErasTour. 📸: @HalseyUpdates pic.twitter.com/iJidisji3V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2023

I literally cried hysterically during tolerate it and then rep set started and I was like oh she did this on purpose cause now I gotta wipe my face it’s bad bitch hours. — h (@halsey) August 10, 2023

Plenty of celebrities have been attending The Eras Tour, including Flavor Flav. “FLAVOR FLAV::: I’m honored to meet Taylor Swift’s Mom and Dad plus Papa Swift gave me the guitar picks to hand out!!! COME FIND ME #TaylorSwift,” Flav wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Even the Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for Swift to bring the run to his country. “It’s me, hi,” he tweeted. “I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”