Fans of the late pop singer and actress Olivia Newton-John are in for a treat. Following her untimely passing in August, admirers of Newton-John scoured the internet to learn more about her career. Tributes for the star poured in, highlighting her breakout role in the 1978 film, Grease, but her entertainment career started much earlier than that.

According to Variety, filmmaker R.J. Cutler is in the works to produce a feature-length documentary to explore all parts of Newton-John’s life and work. The documentary is set to showcase her long career as an actress, a recording artist, and advocacy work in animal rights, environmental, and wellness causes.

While the director of the project hasn’t been named, after securing full authorized access to Newton-John’s music and personal archives, we know the film is in good hands with Cutler’s company, This Machine.

To name a music documentary, This Machine has produced Billie Eilish’s documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry. In addition, Cutler is working on Elton John’s documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, for Disney+.

With a career spanning nearly half a century and Olivia Newton-John’s life already been told as part of the Lifetime Network’s miniseries Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You, the team over at This Machine has their work cut out for them.