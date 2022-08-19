‘Grease’ Is Coming Back To Theaters For A Few More Summer Nights

In 1978, Grease made a promise to all of us that we would be together forever. Chang chang. Changity chang shoo bop.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Theaters is making good on that promise by releasing the timeless musical about hair gel and sexual innuendos into 135 movie theaters this weekend. To honor Olivia Newton-John, who passed away earlier this month from breast cancer, the chain will donate $1 of the $5 ticket price for the special event to their charitable wing, AMC Cares. Those funds will be spent on breast cancer research.

Since her death, tributes have poured out for the singer/actor, including concert covers by The Chicks and Coldplay, and it will be nice to have the opportunity to see her croon and swoon on the big screen again. This also calls for a retrospective screening of Xanadu (are you listening, theater programmers?).

Fans who hit theaters to see Grease this weekend can marvel at Newton-John’s fantastic acting instincts and powerful pipes, even as they wonder what the film would have been like had Henry Winkler accepted the role of Danny Zuko. If you can’t make it to theaters, you can always donate to breast cancer research on your own at the national and local level. Wah-oooh, yeah!

