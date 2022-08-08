Following the tragic news that actress and Grammy award-winning singer Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73, her Grease co-star and longtime friend John Travolta kicked off an outpouring of social media tributes from the entertainment world.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Following Travolta’s tribute, more and more of Hollywood took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Newton-John, who was iconic presence for generations.

“I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John,” tweeted Marlee Matlin. “I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on “It’s My Party.” RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”

“My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been,” Richard Marx wrote. “I’ll miss you every day.”

“‘Grease’ is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan,” Gabrielle Union tweeted. “Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent.”

“Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died,” wrote Mia Farrow. “I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind.”

You can see more tributes to Newton-John below, which are pouring in by the droves:

