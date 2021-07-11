Olivia Rodrigo has had a great 2021. She recently had her debut, Sour, crowned as Spotify’s most-streamed album of the year so far, surpassing Justin Bieber’s Justice in the brief seven weeks since its release. On top of that, Rodrigo has also had a monster single, “Drivers License,” which has spent ample time on the singles chart, clocking in at No. 1 for eight consecutive weeks at the beginning of the year. Now Sour is back at the top.

For the chart dated July 17, Rodrigo reclaimed the No. 1 spot thanks to 88,000 album units sold. This marks the first time Sour appeared at No. 1 without posting more than 100,000 units in weekly sales. Overall, it’s the second overall week that the album failed to post six-digit sales numbers, having done so for its first five weeks on the Billboard 200. Rodrigo’s return to No. 1 comes after she released her concert film, Sour Prom, which featured some of the songs from the album.

The top 10 of charts for this year’s Billboard 200 have not featured too many brand new albums and it continues this week, with G Herbo’s 25 being the lone debut. The album checked in at No. 5, making it the Chicago rapper’s highest-debuting album.

