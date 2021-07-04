Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Is Now Spotify’s Most-Streamed Album Of 2021

Between “Drivers License” and her official debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has seen a large amount of success in 2021. The young singer earned the respect of her newfound music industry peers like Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, and Cardi B, but that’s not all. The singer also became extremely beloved by her fans and her latest accolade is proof of that.

A little over a month after releasing Sour, Rodrigo’s debut officially become Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2021 according to Pop Crave. The project posted 2.69 billion streams on the streaming platform, surpassing Justin Bieber’s Justice for the top spot this year to date.

‘SOUR’ by @Olivia_Rodrigo has surpassed ‘Justice’ by @JustinBieber and is now the most streamed album released in 2021 on Spotify with 2.69 BILLION streams. pic.twitter.com/5kQDyjK9Am — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2021

The achievement comes after Sour spent its second nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard albums chart last week. After posting a total of 105,000 units sold, Rodrigo’s debut joined Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album as the only projects in 2021 to sell more than 100,000 units in each of its first five weeks on the Billboard 200.

On a more recent note, Sour becoming 2021’s most-streamed album on Spotify comes days after the singer released her Sour Prom concert film. The artsy visual captured the singer preparing for an elegant prom night with friends as records from Sour, which includes “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” play at different points in the film.

You can revisit our review of Sour here. Sour is out now via Geffen.