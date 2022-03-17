Ahead of the premiere of her Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film, Olivia Rodrigo just revealed the official trailer for the upcoming documentary. Driving Home 2 U sees the “Good 4 U” singer driving from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, recounting the making of her debut album, Sour.

Released last May, Sour has spawned several hits, including the chart-topping “Good 4 U” and breakout hit “Drivers License,” as well as fan favorites “Brutal,” “Traitor,” and “Deja Vu.”

Driving Home 2 U gives fans an inside look at the production of the album, including never-before-seen footage, interviews, and live performances of Sour tracks backed by an all-woman band. Fans will also hear their favorite songs with all-new arrangements, as well as a brand new track.

Earlier this month, ET reported that Rodrigo will have a reduced role in the upcoming third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This is presumable due to the fact that she is already hard at work on her sophomore album.

Rodrigo told Billboard of her next album, “I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

Check out the trailer above.

Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film streams 3/25 on Disney+.