Olivia Rodrigo has become a major hitmaker quickly, with three No. 1 singles since 2021: “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U,” and “Vampire.” The latter song is the lead single from Rodrigo’s upcoming album Guts, and now Rodrigo has offered another taste of it with another new one, “Bad Idea Right?.”

The song arrived alongside a video, and fans couldn’t help but notice that the clip, directed by Petra Collins, seems to include direct references to a couple of hit shows: Euphoria and Glee.

Olivia Rodrigo appears to reference scenes from 'Glee' and 'Euphoria' in the music video for her new single, “bad idea right?”. pic.twitter.com/IpB2lFK8rm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2023

this is so glee of her pic.twitter.com/2a8o5fRaiY — gabby (@gojosdaya) August 11, 2023

A Olivia Rodrigo em bad idea right batendo na porta igual a cena de Euphoria eu tô RACHANDO KKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/opHod1XNQk — Pedro | BUG LIKE AN ANGEL (@tothel4kes) August 11, 2023

Press materials also note of the visual, “With its aesthetic partly inspired by early-’90s B-movie horror-comedy, the video for ‘bad idea right?’ follows Rodrigo on a journey to an ex’s house, equal parts surreal and harrowing and fantastically absurd.”

Rodrigo said of the song in a statement, “‘Bad Idea Right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something. We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.