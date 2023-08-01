Once upon a time, sharing the album tracklist used to be a teaser for an upcoming album. Now, we’re teasing teasers, or at least that’s what Olivia Rodrigo did yesterday when she shared a video indicating a tracklist announcement was coming soon. Fans looked for Easter eggs and started speculating about song titles, but now, Rodrigo has unveiled the Guts tracklist in a new video shared today (August 1).

The clip shows Rodrigo pecking away at a typewriter before eventually producing a paper with the tracklist typed out on it. Furthermore, there’s fan speculation that Rodrigo is teasing that the album’s next single will be “Get Him Back” and that it’s coming out on August 25, based on a piece of paper in the video that’s addressed to “258 Get Him Back Drive.”

might be the 2nd single??? 8/25 get him back???? pic.twitter.com/lPW8PAno5d — angelo (@yepitsjelo_) August 1, 2023

The album comes out on September 8, but the Guts era is already off to a strong start: Lead single “Vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Find the Guts tracklist below.

1. “All American Bitch”

2. “Bad Idea Right?”

3. “Vampire”

4. “Lacy ”

5. “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”

6. “Making The Bed”

7. “Logical”

8. “Get Him Back”

9. “Love Is Embarrassing”

10. “The Grudge”

11. “Pretty Isn’t Pretty”

12. “Teenage Dream”

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen Records. Find more information here.