One upon a time, CDs overtook vinyl records as the circular physical music format of choice, but in recent years, vinyl has made a comeback. Now, it’s common to see today’s biggest albums get vinyl releases, and that includes Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour. The album was released digitally and in other formats in May, but the vinyl edition is set to arrive this week, on August 20. Ahead of that, Rodrigo has shared a video of herself excitedly getting her hands on a Sour vinyl for the first time.

In the brief clip posted on social media, Rodrigo sits on a bedroom floor with a stack of Sour vinyl. Declaring she’s “so stoked” as she cracks the factory seal on one of them, she lets out an amazed gasp as she opens the case and sees the inside art, which features a collage of images, doodles, and handwritten notes.

She wrote alongside the video, “SOUR vinyl comes out this Friday and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried!!!!!! u can preorder them now on oliviarodrigo.com if ya like! I’ve discovered so many of my favorite albums through vinyl records and it’s the coolest thing in the world to get to hold one with songs I wrote.”

