For that special pop fan on your list who might’ve missed out on Olivia Rodrigo tickets, a new gift idea might be just the ticket. Partnering with the phone case company Casetify, the singer has worked on a limited edition line of cases that are inspired by her hit debut album, Sour. According to Rolling Stone‘s report on the collaboration, the designs for the new phone cases were “hand picked” by Olivia.

The collection has been dubbed “Hardened Hearts” and features cases for iPhone and Samsung devices. Launching today, all the cases retail between $45 and $75 and will be available tonight at 7 PM PST / 10 PM EST right here. Here’s a description of the set from the Casetify website: “Featuring Olivia’s iconic aesthetic, this collection serves as a reminder to keep it tough. Just add Do Not Disturb. Check out the range of cases in this collection that are powered by Re/CASETiFY, created using recycled phone cases and bioplastics from plants.”

Some photos on the Casetify website show cases with Olivia’s now signature ransom-letter cut out letters over light purple, and black and white cases. Meanwhile, at least Olivia — and the small amount of fans who can afforded scalped tickets — are excited about her tour.