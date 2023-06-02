Just a few weeks after teasing a small snippet of her new music, it seems Olivia Rodrigo is also hinting at when fans can expect her sophomore era to start.

Today, some spotted a new countdown on the pop star’s website to 27 days from now. Once the math is calculated, this puts the possible release to drop when the countdown ends on June 30. And yes, it is a Friday — when most new music drops.

It also appeared in Rodrigo’s fan newsletter, likely to make sure that fans had seen it. For those who still might not be convinced, she also recently hinted at the same date with a selfie that had a heart drawn around it.

IM SCREAMING OR2 SINGLE JUNE 30 THE CALENDAR. pic.twitter.com/6C3lDsWFec — tia ★ TAYGRACIE 6/16 (@fearlessly_tia) May 27, 2023

While not much is known about the particular lyrics and the song or album titles, Rodrigo’s teaser on her Instagram stories noted that it is a piano instrumental, so perhaps it will be an emotional one.

Fans also won’t have to worry about her diverging too much from the sound of her 2021 Sour debut, as she is also working with her same producer, Dan Nigro.

“We have such a good groove together. We are always sharing ideas back-and-forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio,” Rodrigo told Billboard last year. “I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making.”

Check out some fan reactions to Olivia Rodrigo’s website countdown below.

i apologize for the person i will become when olivia rodrigo’s countdown runs out — paris | fan acc (@hterodrigo) June 2, 2023

SONG OF THE SUMMER IS COMING — sweetener 🌧️ (@swtpos_) June 2, 2023