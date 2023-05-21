All eyes are on Olivia Rodrigo. This week the singer celebrated the second birthday of her Grammy Award-winning debut album, Sour. Now according to her the wait for her sophomore album will be over soon.

Back in December, Rodrigo shared a fun holiday track, called “The Bels,” with fans via her private Discord channel. But after she revealed that she had been working on “so many new songs” at the top of the year, fans have patiently waited for the day when her new works would hit streaming platforms. Now, thanks to a sweet handwritten note shared via her newsletter, her forthcoming album, referenced to as OR 2, might be dropping before you know it.

In her note, the “Drivers License” singer wrote, “Hi! I cannot believe it’s been two years since Sour came out. That album will always be so so special to me and I’m so grateful to you guys for embracing it the way you have. I’m taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since Sour and looking fORward 2 all the things to come.”

Closing the note, “All my love always, Liv.”

No further information about the pending project is known at this time.