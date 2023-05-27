olivia rodrigo 2023 met gala
Olivia Rodrigo Continues To Tease Her New Era, And She May Have Even Revealed A Release Date For New Music

This month marked the second anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album, Sour. The album made Rodrigo an instant star and household name, boasting hits like “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” “Traitor,” “Brutal,” and of course, her breakthrough single, “Driver’s License.”

It goes without saying that fans are anxious for new music, and it looks like a new era may just be imminent.

On the album’s proper anniversary (May 21), Rodrigo shared a note via her fan newsletter, which read, “I’m taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since Sour and looking fORward 2 all the things to come.”

In the note, fans immediately notice that the letter “O” and “R” and the number 2 were bolder than the rest of the writing.

Today (May 27), Rodrigo may have shared another hint. On Instagram, Rodrigo posted a mirror selfie of in what appears to be a dressing room.

In the background is a calendar, which, oddly appeared to be turned to June. On the last day of June is a purple heart, which has sent fans into a frenzy, sharing theories as to when Rodrigo plans to kick off the OR2 era.

You can see some of the fan reactions above.

