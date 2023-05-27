This month marked the second anniversary of Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album, Sour. The album made Rodrigo an instant star and household name, boasting hits like “Deja Vu,” “Good 4 U,” “Traitor,” “Brutal,” and of course, her breakthrough single, “Driver’s License.”

It goes without saying that fans are anxious for new music, and it looks like a new era may just be imminent.

On the album’s proper anniversary (May 21), Rodrigo shared a note via her fan newsletter, which read, “I’m taking today to reflect on all the amazing things that have happened since Sour and looking fORward 2 all the things to come.”

Olivia Rodrigo teases #OR2 via her newsletter: “Looking fORward 2 all the things to come.” pic.twitter.com/N2pHW0rFyB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2023

In the note, fans immediately notice that the letter “O” and “R” and the number 2 were bolder than the rest of the writing.

Today (May 27), Rodrigo may have shared another hint. On Instagram, Rodrigo posted a mirror selfie of in what appears to be a dressing room.

In the background is a calendar, which, oddly appeared to be turned to June. On the last day of June is a purple heart, which has sent fans into a frenzy, sharing theories as to when Rodrigo plans to kick off the OR2 era.

IM SCREAMING OR2 SINGLE JUNE 30 THE CALENDAR. pic.twitter.com/6C3lDsWFec — tia ★ (@fearlessly_tia) May 27, 2023

THE DATE IN THE BACK OR2 IS COMING FR pic.twitter.com/AgliJBwgKv — ౨ৎ (@blairhive) May 27, 2023

THE CALENDAR ON THE BACKGROUND HAS A HEART ON JUNE 30TH. OR2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Efb0ATMKrK — nani⁷ SAW SABRINA (@evrushmore) May 27, 2023

You can see some of the fan reactions above.