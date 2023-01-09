Olivia Rodrigo’s life forever changed when she uploaded “Drivers License” on January 8, 2021. Her debut single immediately earned praise from Taylor Swift, broke Spotify, spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1, and won a Grammy. Rodrigo kept her foot on the gas with Sour, her debut album that released in May 2021 that also generated even more No. 1 posterity.

And on Sunday, January 8, Rodrigo marked the two-year “Drivers License” anniversary by doubling down on how psyched she is to show her fans her continued growth. The 19-year-old shared a black-and-white video to her Instagram Story with the text, “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything.” In the snippet, Rodrigo is seated at the piano next to Dan Nigro, one of her Sour producers.

🚨 Olivia Rodrigo teases new music. https://t.co/rrgIfiCQAC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2023

This isn’t the first time Rodrigo has slyly drummed up anticipation for her next era. In August, she shared a selfie with Nigro from the studio. Once “Spotify Wrapped” hit in late November, she thanked her top listeners by way of a pre-recorded video message.

olivia rodrigo's message for her top listeners #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/4BHs9o0XBE — best of olivia rodrigo (@filesrodrigo) November 30, 2022

“Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said. “[I] really, truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I’m so excited for next year and all of the new things and the new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way, and thank you again. Bye!”