Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan are finally giving fans the crossover that they’ve been waiting for. Months after the two had covered each other’s songs (Rodrigo with Kahan’s “Stick Season,” him performing “Lacy”) on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, they have a new surprise.

Although it’s not the collab that some might have expected, it will be pressed on a special 7″ colored vinyl that is going to be available in stores on April 20 for Record Store Day 2024. There will be 15,000 copies in total.

The cover image is a sweet polaroid of the two, with Kahan smiling wide. It has “Stick Season” written in Rodrigo’s signature purple and her name in cursive black. It also is just another way that the two performers are honoring and appreciating the other person’s talent.

“The song is so beautiful, and it highlights what I love so much about Olivia’s lyricism. It’s very dynamic and it just makes you feel an emotion we’ve all experienced before,” Kahan told BBC Newsbeat a while back. “I was hoping she wouldn’t see it in case it was bad. She’s going to find out eventually. I hope she likes it, I was so honoured by her and so inspired by her.”

More information about Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan’s RSD vinyl can be found here.