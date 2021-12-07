Before ever even going on tour, Olivia Rodrigo has already smash chart records and been nominated for several awards, including a handful of Grammys. After heeding her fans’ wishes, Rodrigo finally announced her North American and European tour this week in support of her debut LP Sour. To celebrate, the singer was invited to perform some of her songs on NPR’s popular Tiny Desk concert series — and she opted for an unconventional location.

Rodrigo’s stripped-down set was under the fluorescent lights of her dreary local DMV, which is a not-so-subtle nod to her smash-hit single “Drivers License.” The singer didn’t change much about the location before loading in her instruments onto the linoleum floor. Presumably decades-old signs hang in the background of the shot and an electronic board indicates the customer up next.

Rather than leading with her debut single, Rodrigo started off with a rendition of her other hit “Good 4 U,” a kiss-off tune which still managed to pack a punch despite its acoustic form. Afterwards, Rodrigo transitioned into a soaring version of her song “Traitor,” which she called her favorite song off her LP. The singer then moved from an acoustic guitar onto a keyboard to introduce her backup band before launching into “Drivers License,” which she performed solo. Finally capping off her four-song set, Rodrigo turned things up a notch with “Deja Vu,” which she said is a reflection on how relationships can sometimes feel “recycled.”

Watch Rodrigo’s NPR Tiny Desk concert above and read our review of Sour in Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2021 list here.