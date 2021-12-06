Taylor Swift may be nominated for Album Of The Year at the 2022 Grammys thanks to her album Evermore, but she’s now no longer named in the category for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour. A few weeks after the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced, the Recording Academy has now removed Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent’s names from Rodrigo’s nomination.

Swift, Antonoff, and St. Vincent were all credited songwriters on Sour, despite not actually ever taking part in the writing process. Rodrigo credited them because she interpolated Swift’s song “Cruel Summer,” a song which appeared on the album Lover, while writing her second single “Deja Vu.” But because the three musicians didn’t directly have a hand in making the album, the Recording Academy has opted to remove them from the Sour nomination, per a statement given to Billboard:

“During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track ‘deju vu.’ Last week, we received the correct credits from the label that recognize Annie Clark, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift as songwriters of an interpolation on the track, ‘deja vu.’ In keeping with current Grammy guidelines, as songwriters of an interpolated track, Clark, Antonoff and Swift are not nominees in the album of the year category for Sour. Antonoff and Swift are nominated in the category for Swift’s album, evermore.”

