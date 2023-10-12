You, you, you oughta know Olivia Rodrigo‘s favorite album.

The Guts singer was a recent guest on Pitchfork‘s The Pitchfork Review podcast, where she was asked to name an album that she considers to be a 10 out of 10 masterpiece.

“My perfect 10 album is Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morisette,” Rodrigo said. “I grew up listening to like Jack FM with my parents and they play like ‘Hand In My Pocket’ and ‘You Oughta Know’ and ‘Ironic’ and stuff like that, so I think subconsciously maybe knew those songs. But I remember a piano teacher of mine telling me, ‘Oh my gosh, you should listen to this album. It’s incredible.’ I remember listening to it and being a 12-, 13-year-old girl and being like, ‘Oh my god, you can say this in music? This is so crazy. And then I did a deep dive. You can say, ‘Did you go down on him in a theater’ in a song?!”

Unfortunately for Dave Coulier (allegedly), you can.

Rodrigo said that the first song she listened to on Jagged Little Pill was “Perfect,” one of the album’s few non-singles. “I must have been such an angsty kid who had the pressure of perfectionism on them in a different way,” she said. “It wasn’t from my parents, but I must have had that on me and I just listened to that song and was like, ‘Oh my god, this speaks to me so much.'” Rodrigo added that Jagged Little Pill makes her feel “empowered,” and called it “the most human album I’ve ever heard.” It’s also great live.

You can listen to the podcast below. It’s worth it just to hear Rodrigo’s Morisette impression.