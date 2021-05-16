Olivia Rodrigo is less than a week away from dropping her debut album, Sour, an effort that will hopefully show The High School Musical: The Musical: The Musical Series star’s full artistry. It will also include her chart-topping single, “Drivers License,” which spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart. Before the full-length finally drops, the singer brought her talents to Saturday Night Live for a pair of passionate performances.

Rodrigo began the night with a strong rendition of “Drivers License,” which she delivered under bright red and purple lights. In her second song, she played her newest single, “Good 4 U,” which leans heavily into the pop-punk lane and gives flashes of the singer’s versatility. Those who enjoyed Paramore’s “Misery Business” should expect to be fans of Rodrigo’s newest effort.

Sour is set to arrive on May 21. The full-length effort boasts 11 songs and is led by “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” as well as “Deja Vu,” which she shared at the beginning of April and which she described as a song that would hopefully prevent her from being pigeonholed into “this category of ‘sad ballad girl’ thing.”

You can watch Rodrigo’s SNL performances in the videos above.

Sour is out 3/21 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.