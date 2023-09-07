When Olivia Rodrigo crossed over from her Disney acting origins to a prime pop takeover with her debut album Sour in 2021, she came ready-made with an enviable closet. The hit music video for “Good 4 U” found her channeling Jennifer’s Body with cheer outfits and long black opera gloves, setting the tone for the youthful energy that inspired her work. (It also became a strong contender for Halloween costumes that year.)

In the two years since Sour, Rodrigo is gearing up for the release of her second album, Guts, out tomorrow. And in doing so, she has also continued to cement herself as an inspirational figure for Gen Z fashion.

Whether it’s for a high-profile appearance or a casual day-to-day look, Rodrigo opts for vintage archival pieces. At the MTV Movie and TV Awards last year, she rocked a halter John Paul Gaultier black dress — believed to be made around 1987, according to Cosmopolitan.

Her preference for thrifting started as a teenager when she watched a documentary titled The True Cost, which showcased the effects that fast fashion has on the environment. Rodrigo previously shared in an Instagram interview with Sophia Li, “That was just something that I had never really realized up until that point.”

The recycling of style has carried down to Rodrigo’s fans, who also frequently thrift for their own unique pieces — rather than buying new items from companies like Shein and Forever 21. Over the past few years, resale platforms like Depop and Mercari have also replaced eBay for younger users looking to sell their old clothes and buy pieces from others’ closets.

When speaking to some of Rodrigo’s fans, her push for sustainability is something that they highlight as why they respect her fashion approach.

As one fan named Jenn points out, the pop star briefly “had a stint as a Depop seller herself.” The account, dubbed “SOURShop,” found Rodrigo selling items from her music videos and closet with all proceeds going to charity. These included the feather boa from “Deja Vu,” her white Nike Air Max’s from “Good 4 U,” and a ringer band tee of The White Stripes — one of her personal musical influences.