If you somehow still believe Olivia Rodrigo is a one-hit wonder, you’ll at least have to refer to her as a four-hit wonder. It has been nearly two years since Rodrigo made her unprecedented debut with “Drivers License.” The catchy ballad generated 100 million Spotify streams in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting the table for her May 2021 debut album, Sour.

Now, Sour has solidified Rodrigo as the first-ever female solo artist to own four singles from the same album with over one billion individual Spotify streams: “Drivers License” (1.64 billion), “Deja Vu” (1.04 billion), “Good 4 U” (1.67 billion), and “Traitor” (1 billion).

Sour became the longest-running debut album in the Billboard 200 top 10 this century, the publication relayed this June, and it’s not a coincidence that the four singles to eclipse one billion Spotify streams are the same singles to crack the top 1o of Billboard‘s Hot 100. “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” each hit No. 1.

At the 2022 Grammys in April, Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album (Sour), and Best Pop Solo Performance (Drivers License). The following month, she celebrated Sour‘s one-year-anniversary with a reflective Instagram post:

By August, she was in the studio again with Sour producer Dan Nigro. Album No. 2 Watch is on.

“Hopefully I won’t be so sad on the next record,” Rodrigo said in an Elle feature from March, adding, “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour. I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”