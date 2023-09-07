Olivia Rodrigo came for blood in the chorus of “Vampire,” the lead single off her forthcoming Guts album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July. “You made me look so naive,” she sings. “The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, famef*cker / Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire.”
On Wednesday, September 6, Rodrigo and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream announced something sweeter for fans to sink their teeth into.
“OLIVIA RODRIGO CONE TAKEOVER [purple dot emoji, ice cream cone emoji],” reads the caption of a joint Instagram post between Jeni’s and Rodrigo. “This weekend only! We’re turning all Buttercrisp Waffle Cones & Bowls purple to celebrate @oliviarodrigo’s new album GUTS (drops Friday, 9/8). Catch the purple cones 9/8-9/10 in all shops nationwide.”
Rodrigo reposted to her Instagram Story, simply adding two silver heart emojis and one purple heart emoji.
Earlier this week, Jeni’s dropped a purple Easter egg — or, more accurately, purple batter onto a waffle iron — that a “super-special, shop-only collab” was on the way.
As mentioned in the Instagram post, Rodrigo’s highly anticipated sophomore album arrives this Friday, September 8 — two-plus years after her perennial chart-topping and Grammy-winning debut album Sour. Along with “Vampire,” Rodrigo dropped “Bad Idea Right?” on August 11, sending fans on another hunt to uncover which ex she’s singing about.
All of the puzzle pieces — or, at least as many as Rodrigo is willing to publicly disclose — will be revealed soon enough.
Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.