When Will Olivia Rodrigo Go On Tour For ‘Guts?’

Olivia Rodrigo‘s sophomore album Guts is out tomorrow. The follow up to 2021’s massive Sour has been previewed by her poignant ballad “Vampire” and her playful anthem “Bad Idea Right?” However, fans want to know: is she going to bring these songs to stage on a tour?

The pop star stopped by Capital Breakfast for an interview and acknowledged this. “Ooh, it’s all in the works. I can’t say anything yet but I’m so excited to play all these songs in a live show,” she said. “I wrote this album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I want people to sing in a crowd, so hopefully that’s what is achieved.”

Unfortunately, there are no dates yet, but hopefully there will be an announcement soon.

About the song “Bad Idea Right?,” Rodrigo said in a statement, “‘Bad Idea Right?’ started with us making a joke song about me hooking up with an ex-boyfriend, but then we realized we were actually onto something,” she explained. “We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of the choruses there’s a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it’s me gradually screaming louder and louder.”

Watch the interview above.

Guts is out 9/8 via Geffen. Find more information here.