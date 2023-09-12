Will Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Go No. 1?

Olivia Rodrigo returned last week with her highly anticipated sophomore album, Guts — two years after she broke records with her debut. With a new Rolling Stone cover and a rumored arena tour being announced tomorrow, the pop star is promoting the record a bunch. And fans are wondering if it will pay off.

According to Hits Daily Double, Rodrigo’s Guts is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album has reportedly sold at least 285k units during the first week.

For comparison, Sour had five singles while Guts has only had two so far, with “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right.” Rodrigo’s debut album sold 295k in 2021, with 72,000 being album sales, and also debuted atop the charts.

“I think that, in general, making this album has given me a lot of confidence as a songwriter,” Rodrigo told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I think writing the first album, it just felt so spontaneous.”

“I was 17 years old learning how to write songs for the first time and just pouring my heart out,” she added about the difference between the two. “I had so much to say. I think this time I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me and I think I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting.”

This would mark her second No. 1 album.