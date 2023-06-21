If Olivia Rodrigo fans are one thing, it’s dedicated. As Rodrigo is gearing up to drop her new single “Vampire” to kickstart her sophomore era, many have suspected that she has some Easter eggs in store.

Two years ago, Rodrigo had a hotline for her first album, Sour, that fans could call into to hear parts of the record. Given the same hotline is now playing a new piano instrumental, there’s a high possibility that it’s the first glimpse of “Vampire.” That’s the prevailing theory at the moment, anyway.

Even yesterday, the pop star might have revealed some lyrics in a cryptic Instagram post that had the phrase “How do you lie?” written three times. Fans have also reportedly been receiving packages from Rodrigo’s team in the mail with merch and a rare letter card — which might spell out something, but nobody has solved it yet. One person did get a “U” though with an order from her store.

now why did my @oliviarodrigo merch come with a free shirt and a U 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iWwBzaW13m — ainsley🌸🧸 hera day! (@lxsbiandean) June 18, 2023

There is also a running thread with people getting letters, including G, I, L, P, and S… So far. Here’s hoping fans find out what it means, whether an album title or a lyric, before Rodrigo drops “Vampire” soon on June 30.

Until then, check out Rodrigo’s possible “Vampire” snippet above.