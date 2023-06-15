Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 debut album Sour was a breakout hit, but when she was writing and recording it, she was a relative unknown in the music industry. So, there aren’t any collaborators on the project, except for producer and co-writer Dan Nigro. Now, though, she has revealed that the promotional cycle for her second album will kick off with a new single, “Vampire,” at the end of the month.

While it’s not clear if that song will have a collaborator on it, a social media post from Rodrigo has spawned speculation that Lana Del Rey will find her way onto the new album.

Yesterday (June 14), she shared a mirror selfie, with a lipstick mark on the glass partially obscuring her face. She captioned the post, “bang bang kiss kiss.”

One conclusion that could be reached from that is that Rodrigo had this selfie she liked and she came up with the caption based on a lyric from Lana Del Rey’s “Venice B*tch.” Del Rey, by the way, is an artist Rodrigo admires so much that she presented her with a trophy at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards a few months ago.

The other conclusion, of course, is that this is Rodrigo’s way of indirectly letting her fans know that they can expect to hear Del Rey on an upcoming song. That’s certainly the leap that a lot of commenters on Rodrigo’s post made: “THE CAPTION? COLLAB W LANA??,” reads one comment that captures the spirit of many others that live alongside it.