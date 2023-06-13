Olivia Rodrigo is jump-starting her sophomore era by officially announcing that her next single, “Vampire,” will arrive on June 30.

Fans had started suspecting that something was on the way after the pop star had dropped a few Easter eggs for it, including circling the date on a calendar in the background of a selfie.

According to a press release, “Vampire” will have the “sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence.” Fans are already loving the cover art and the direction Rodrigo’s new era seems to be going.

“Actually so f*cking obsessed with the way she used the exact Sour color as an accent for the first single to OR2 to mark the transitional period woah,” one fan wrote. The cover art finds Rodrigo in b&w with black lipstick and a purple bandage on her neck.

“If she gives us dark sounding music like this title implies… the gaggery will be intense,” another wrote.

if she gives us dark sounding music like this title implies… the gaggery will be intense https://t.co/fUgS0kB0YF — gui 〄 (@ElectricGagax) June 13, 2023

She is currently selling pre-orders of the song on CD and a red vinyl version through her website. On her other social media profiles, Rodrigo also changed the photo to a picture of her eye with the same lilac color of eyeshadow.

Check out some more fan reactions below.

one thing about olivia rodrigo is that her covers will ALWAYS eat pic.twitter.com/OCyBzdvYeS — claudia !! vampire !!! (@alltheendings) June 13, 2023

VAMPIRE BY OLIVIA RODRIGO OUT JUNE 30TH pic.twitter.com/BuO0gwfKgm — sara 🩹 (@souraIbum) June 13, 2023