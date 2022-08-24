Paparazzi pictures of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have all but confirmed the two are an item. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Styles revealed that he doesn’t feel he’s ever been in a public relationship in response to the interviewer noting that he’s only publicly been with women.

“I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” Styles said. “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

In an interview with Variety, Wilde explained why she and Styles have opted not to confirm their rumored relationship, despite the fact that the two have made several public appearances together.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” Wilde said. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh in Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which arrives in theaters on September 23. When speaking on their on-set chemistry, Wilde said, “She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”