Last year, Omar Apollo made his major-label debut with his acclaimed album Apolonio. Since then, the singer has gone on to collaborate with artists like Kali Uchis and even create his own brand of hot sauce. Though it’s been less than a year since the release of his LP, Apollo has already started teasing a new era of music with his latest atmospheric single “Go Away.”

Apollo celebrated the start of his next chapter by taking his “Go Away” tune to the late-night stage with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The song is about dreading the moment he has to say farewell to a long-distance lover, a theme that served as inspiration for his captivating performance. Rather than statically delivering the song into a microphone, Apollo got clever with the stage direction. Taking a trip for love, the set opens with him nonchalantly waiting for a bus with his bags packed before he boards an airplane to continue singing his lovelorn lyrics.

Shortly after his The Tonight Show performance, Apollo will embark on a lengthy North American tour promoting his debut LP. The tour kicks off in Chicago ahead of his performance at Lollapalooza and continues across the US before coming to a close in Boston.

Watch Apollo perform on The Tonight Show above.

