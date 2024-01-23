The 96th Academy Awards are coming soon. The Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, are set to air on March 10 at 4 p.m. ET, on ABC. Ahead of that today (January 23), though, the nominees were announced.

You can find the full list of nominees here, but right now, we’re focusing on the two music categories: Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

Two Barbie songs made the cut for Original Song: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken.” They’re up against Dianne Warren’s Flamin’ Hot song “The Fire Inside,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, and Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon.

In the Original Score category, up for consideration are American Fiction by Laura Karpman, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny by John Williams, Killers Of The Flower Moon by Robbie Robertson, Oppenheimer by Ludwig Göransson, and Poor Things by Jerskin Fendrix.

Check out the music-related Oscar nominees below and find our full list of all nominations here.