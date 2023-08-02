Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Song Just Earned Him His First-Ever ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Appearance

Ryan Gosling’s Ken may not know exactly where he belongs in the new Barbie movie, but there’s one place he probably never expected to end up: on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s right, Ryan Gosling’s soundtrack contribution, “I’m Just Ken,” has generated enough interest to appear among the top 100 songs in the country. It enters the chart at No. 87, which is pretty impressive considering that it’s Gosling’s first-ever appearance on the Hot 100.

“I’m Just Ken” isn’t the only song he performs on the soundtrack, either. Another song he performs in the movie is an amusing cover of “Push” by Matchbox Twenty. The song has also received a warm reception from fans — including some who didn’t even realize that it was a cover of a song that is (presumably) older than they are — as well as the song’s original performer Rob Thomas. He said he thought the moment it’s used in the movie is “hilarious” and was relieved that it didn’t end up being the butt of the joke.

The movie itself isn’t doing so bad on the box office side of things, by the way. The movie is credited with breaking a record previously held by Marvel’s Captain Marvel, becoming the biggest opening ever for a female-directed motion picture with $155 million over its opening weekend.

The Barbie soundtrack is a Warner Music release. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.