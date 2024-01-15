Last night (January 14) marked the start of the fourth season of True Detective , subtitled Night Country. The show has a new theme song this time around, and it’s a tune you might recognize.

What is the True Detective: Night Country theme song?

On Instagram, ahead of the season debut’s premiere, True Detective showed off the new title sequence, and playing during it is Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” a single from Eilish’s 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

In a recent Business Insider interview, showrunner Issa López explained, “I knew that the series was going to need a powerful anthem, a showstopper, honestly. When we were doing the titles, I tried several things and then I realized that the lyrics of this song seem to be written for the series. It’s crazy. It talks about a tongue, about burying your friend. It seemed that it was made for the show. So we tried it and it just matched and it was meant to be.”

Back in 2019, Eilish said of the song, “‘Bury A Friend’ is literally from the perspective of the monster under my bed. If you put yourself in that mindset, what is this creature doing or feeling? I also confess that I’m this monster, because I’m my own worst enemy. I might be the monster under your bed, too.”

