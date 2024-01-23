The 96th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 10th, and Jimmy Kimmel is doing the hosting thing again. Good for him? We shall see, but he is well accustomed to the scrutiny, and he’s already an ABC guy, so all good. Notably, this network will host the ceremony in an earlier time slot (at 7:00pm EST/4:00pm PST) because they had to make it weird somehow. And speaking of weird, man, the Oscars have been in a strange place for the past several years. First, there was the pandemic, then there was Chris Rock being smacked onstage by Will Smith, and now, there’s Barbenheimer.

Yes, that’s the name of the game this year. Barbie and Oppenheimer deserve that credit, too, by becoming an unofficial (yet amazing) double feature that propped up the summer box office. Expect plenty of representation for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Poor Things, The Holdovers (maybe even a nom for burger lover Paul Giamatti?), and Zone Of Interest. Perhaps Saltburn could grab some of the wealth, too (update: nope!). Let’s get this party started.

Here are your 2024 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things