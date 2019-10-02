All The Best Overlooked Pop Albums From Summer 2019

WIth two of the biggest pop stars in the world releasing career-defining albums at the end of summer 2019, sometimes it felt like all eyes were on Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. Those two deserved every bit of the spotlight — and all the praise that came after — but a big pop album double-header like that meant that a lot of smaller artists in the realm of pop didn’t necessarily get the shine their work warranted.

Here’s a collection of a few artists who released albums over the last few months that might be less well-known than Lana and Taylor, but are just as great at making the kind of pop music that will chase out the last rays of summer, or perk up any gloomy fall day.