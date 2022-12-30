Colombian producer Ovy On The Drums is stepping into the spotlight. The hit-maker behind Karol G‘s songs teamed up with Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna for his animated “Chao Bebe” music video that was released today (December 30).

Ovy On The Drums is best known as Karol G’s longtime producer. This past year, he produced her global hits like “Provenza,” “Mamiii” with Becky G, and “Cairo,” on which he also features. For his own single “Chao Bebe,” Ovy On The Drums joined forces with Ozuna. He blends reggaeton music beats with an EDM edge. In the kiss-off club banger, Ozuna sings about moving on from a toxic relationship with a dismissive “chao.”

“‘Chao Bebe’ has all the makings of a global hit,” Ovy On The Drums said in a statement. “When I was in the studio working on the track, I immediately had the idea of calling Ozuna to jump on this song. I’m very excited about the final results and I hope you can enjoy it to the fullest as we close this year and welcome 2023.”

In the “Chao Bebe” video, computer-animated versions of Ovy On The Drums and Ozuna are shown inside a scientist’s lab creating the song. Ovy On The Drums launched his music career as an artist in 2020 with the release of “Sigo Buscandote” featuring Mau y Ricky. Karol G and Danny Ocean joined him later that year for his other hit “Miedito o Qué?”

