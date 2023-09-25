The Kansas City Chiefs did truly terrible things to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, rolling to a 41-10 win (after going up 41-0), and making matters worse for the Bears was that the game was under intense scrutiny from outside the football world.

That’s because Taylor Swift was in a luxury suite with Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, taking in the game and seemingly confirming the rumors she and the Chiefs All-Pro tight end are dating. Despite scoring 34 in the first half, Travis was somehow not part of the Chiefs’ parade of touchdowns through two quarters, but that changed in the third when he and Mahomes (who had to navigate a late second quarter ankle tweak) linked up for their 48th career touchdown combination.

After the game, Erin Andrews, being the best in the business, made sure to ask Mahomes the question on everyone’s mind: “Could you feel the pressure from the Swifties to get Travis a touchdown?”

“Do you realize how much pressure was on you from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?” – Erin Andrews to Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/6ZqPfbQtK8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

Mahomes had some fun with the whole thing and said he knew he had to get his guy in the end zone with Swift in the house, also noting that the touchdown came on a route that Kelce completely freestyled and that Travis seemingly wanted to get that TD badly himself. There weren’t a lot of things that went wrong for the Chiefs on Sunday, aside from Mahomes getting rolled up on late in the first half, and being the great wingman he is, he stayed in the game to get his guy a touchdown with Taylor watching — who was extremely fired up after he scored, chest bumping folks in the box.