The Latin music world is mourning the loss of Pelé, who passed away yesterday (December 29). Brazilian superstar Anitta, Shakira, and Maluma paid their respects to the Brazilian soccer legend.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who was better known by his nickname Pelé, passed away yesterday at age 82. During his lifetime, he won three World Cup tournaments with Brazil’s national team and 10 league titles with the local club Santos. Thanks to his legacy, he was also known as the “O rei,” or “the king” of soccer in Portuguese.

“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today,” Pelé’s Instagram account read. “On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever.”

One of his country’s superstars, Anitta, expressed her condolences in English and Portuguese in her Instagram Stories. “R.I.P. King Pelé,” she wrote. “Descanse em paz rei Pelé.” Maluma, who turned to music after an injury sidelined his hopes to become a soccer player, also honored Pelé. In Spanish, he wrote, “Rest in peace, King.”

"R.I.P. king PELÉ" — Anitta pic.twitter.com/8VGe3CZNmj — Anitta Press | Fan Account (@AnittaPress) December 29, 2022

Descanse em paz, rei 👑 — Publicou Maluma em suas histórias no Instagram pela morte do ex-jogador Pelé. pic.twitter.com/sULHhL3ZQF — Central MalumaBR ᶠᵃⁿ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ (@CentralMalumaBr) December 30, 2022

This morning, Shakira also offered her condolences to Brazil who is mourning Pelé’s passing. “I’m with you, Brazil,” she wrote in Spanish.

Estou contigo Brazil. — Shakira (@shakira) December 30, 2022

Descanse em Paz, Rei Pelé! Eternamente o Rei do Futebol 🇧🇷 Fotos: Shakira e Pelé em 2012 no FIFA Ballon d'Or pic.twitter.com/jlzlQXujQp — Portal Shakira (@PortalShakira) December 29, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.