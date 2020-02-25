Pete Davidson isn’t somebody who shies away from saying what’s on his mind. So, in a lengthy new interview with Charlamagne Tha God, when the conversation found its way to his previous engagement to Ariana Grande, he got real. Davidson said that because of Grande’s close connection with Mac Miller, he knew his relationship with her was over after Miller died:

“I totally got it. She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’ I pretty much knew it was over after that. That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that sh*t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the sh*t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f*cked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Meanwhile, Grande previously admitted that she actually wrote alternate lyrics for “Thank U, Next” in case she and Davidson did end up tying the knot, saying, “In my relationship at the time, things were so up and down and on and off, and so I didn’t know what was gonna happen. Then we got back together, so I had to make a different version of it. And then we broke up again so we ended up going back [to the original version].”

Watch Davidson’s full interview with Charlamagne Tha God above.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.