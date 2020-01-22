The first posthumous album from Mac Miller, Circles, was released earlier this month. Since the late rapper is sadly no longer with us, producer Jon Brion, who was tasked with finishing the album Miller left behind, has been making the press rounds to talk about the record. In a New York Times interview, he said that Miller had plans for the album after Circles, a record that would have been the third part of a trilogy started by 2018’s Swimming.

Brion said the third album was set to be “just a pure hip-hop record”:

“He had this whole aquatic theme that came out of something we’d talked about when he was working on Swimming. I’d noticed he mentioned water a few times in the lyrics, and then that grew into all these discussions about water and what it sounds like that became kind of a running joke. There were supposed to be three albums: the first, Swimming, was sort of the hybridization of going between hip-hop and song form. The second, which he’d already decided would be called Circles, would be song-based. And I believe the third one would have been just a pure hip-hop record. I think he wanted to tell people, ‘I still love this, I still do this.'”

Brion also sat down with Vulture recently, and in that interview, he spoke about how he had to really convince Miller to sing the chorus of “Good News.”

Circles is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

Read our review of Circles here.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.