Musicians collaborating without meeting in person is pretty business as usual these days, what with the magic of the Internet and last year’s pandemic quarantine. So when Lorde announced that her forthcoming third studio album, Solar Power, would include backing vocals from both Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo (“Solar Power” and “Stoned At The Nail Salon”), it seemed completely possible and unsurprising that each vocal powerhouse could co-exist on one project without ever having to meet. As such, Bridgers recently offered her take on working remotely with Lorde in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, calling the experience “so fun,” adding, “I think that was one of my favorite parts of it… we were so unconnected to each other that borders and being in the same town as someone just stopped mattering completely.”

“I had the same line of communication with Ella [Lorde] as I have with someone who lives right down the street from me,” she added. “So that was kind of magical to exist in a weird, ethereal multi-verse for a while. I had such a good time. Also, even just being inside that session and being able to look into somebody’s brain like that was so fun.”

Check out the full interview here and find Bridgers’ just-released cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” here.

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.