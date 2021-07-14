Following a several-year hiatus, Lorde returned in a big way last month. The singer revealed her upcoming album Solar Power with it’s cheeky cover art, tracklist, and lead single. Many of her fans were so excited for her return that her tour sold out in a matter of hours. But others quickly noticed a similarity between the singer’s “Solar Power” single and the classic band Primal Scream. Lorde credited them as inspiration on the song and the band is apparently “really flattered” by it.

Lorde previously confirmed that “Solar Power” drew inspiration, albeit accidentally, from Primal Scream’s 1991 track “Loaded,” which appears on their Screamadelica album. “I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out. I wrote this song on the piano and then we realized, like, this sounds a lot like ‘Loaded,’” Lorde told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe at the time.

Lorde said she reached out to Primal Scream’s lead singer Bobby Gillespie, who was “lovely” about it. “So let the record state ‘Loaded’ is 100 percent the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically and I’m glad we did,” Lorde said.

Gillespie spoke to NME about inspiring Lorde’s music, saying the whole band is “flattered” by it. “I was watching the Italy vs Spain match and they were playing Lorde over the goals at the end,” Gillespie said. “It’s incredible. I’m really, really flattered, we all are. Everyone in Primal Scream is flattered that she was influenced by ‘Loaded’. It’s really cool.”

Solar Power is out 8/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.