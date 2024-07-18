PinkPantheress is perhaps most widely known for “Boy’s A Liar” and “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, but she has recently shown she’s incapable of lying — even if lying would prevent people from questioning her artistry.

During an interview with Kids Take Over, PinkPantheress said, “I don’t listen to albums. I just listen to songs.” When the host, Arshan, suggested “that’s crazy,” she doubled down: “I don’t listen to albums! That’s why when it came to my own album, I was like, ‘Do people care about tracklisting?’ I couldn’t believe it. Some people would were like, ‘Oh, it’s a great album, but the tracklisting doesn’t make sense.’ I’m like, just listen to the songs.”

The reaction must have been swift and strong. The experimental UK-bred singer-songwriter and producer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “All that to say; there is no right or wrong way to consume or make music. It’s people trying to say there is that stops people from enjoying + creating art in whichever form they want. who cares if i listen to albums in full lol. It’s music, it’s meant to be unique to everyone.”

all that to say; there is no right or wrong way to consume or make

music. it’s people trying

to say there is that stops people from enjoying + creating art in whichever form they want. who cares if i listen

to albums in full lol. it’s music, it’s meant to be unique to everyone. — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) July 17, 2024

In May, PinkPantheress offered a similarly non-traditional music take when she explained to ABC News why her songs are short in a way that later baffled Dionne Warwick.

“A song doesn’t need to be longer than two minutes [and] 30 [minutes], in my opinion,” she said. “We don’t need to repeat a verse. We don’t need to have a bridge. We don’t need it. We don’t need a long outro.”

Watch PinkPantheress on Kids Take Over above.