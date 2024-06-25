Typewriter appreciator Post Malone is a full-blown country singer now: His recent Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Had Some Help” was a No. 1 single, and he just linked up with Blake Shelton on “Pour Me A Drink.” Now, he’s taking his newly twangy self on the road: Today (June 25), he announced the F-1 Trillion Tour.

The tour is going down this September and October in stadiums and amphitheaters across North America.

Ticket sales start with a Citi pre-sale starting June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about that here. There will be additional pre-sales as well, ahead of the general on-sale on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Check out the list of tour dates below.