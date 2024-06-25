Typewriter appreciator Post Malone is a full-blown country singer now: His recent Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Had Some Help” was a No. 1 single, and he just linked up with Blake Shelton on “Pour Me A Drink.” Now, he’s taking his newly twangy self on the road: Today (June 25), he announced the F-1 Trillion Tour.
The tour is going down this September and October in stadiums and amphitheaters across North America.
Ticket sales start with a Citi pre-sale starting June 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about that here. There will be additional pre-sales as well, ahead of the general on-sale on July 1 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
Post Malone 2024 Tour Dates: F-1 Trillion Tour
09/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/12 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/16 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
09/18 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/20 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
09/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
09/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/25 — Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
09/28 — New York, NY @ Global Citizen Festival *
09/29 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
10/01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
10/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
10/05 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
10/07 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
10/09 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/15 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/17 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
10/19 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
* festival performance
F-1 Trillion is out 8/16 via Republic. Find more information here.